New course and AI platform from Jeremy Howard and Eric Ries

Ever tried to build something with AI and gotten stuck? You're not alone. The initial results look promising. But then comes the hard part: making changes, adding features, building something real. To build real things, you need to understand how they work.
Eric Ries
Hey folks, this is Eric Ries (of Lean Startup and LTSE). Jeremy Howard and I created a new AI research lab a few years ago called Answer.AI. This is our latest launch: solveit This is the AI environment I personally have been using every day for months, not just for code but for writing and research, too. it’s solved all the problems and frustrations I’ve had with both vibecoding and the limitations of the chatbot interface for doing deep work that requires concentration + the ability to understand the artifacts you are producing and, as a special bonus, people in this course will get a sneak preview of the new book I’m working on. we’re going to use it both to teach some of the concepts from it (on how to create mission-driven long-term companies) and how to use solveit for longform writing projects
I thought it might be helpful to post a link to one of my favorite writeups from the beta cohort for solveit (last year). It's written by Chris Thomas:

https://jeezhomas.co.uk/blog/2025/09/24/the-human-is-the-a...

Being among the first 1000 people to experience SolveIt has felt like witnessing the early days of a significant shift in how we work with AI. As someone who is a seasoned programmer, I have seen many programming paradigms and the advance of AI coding tools. What makes SolveIt different is not just another tool or framework - it is a fundamental rethinking of the human-AI relationship.

As I look at my experience with SolveIt, I think this is a better more sustainable approach to AI-assisted development. The current trend of ever more powerful models generating ever larger blocks of code feels unsustainable. SolveIt offers a different path. By maintaining human agency, working in comprehensible increments and building genuine understanding at each step, it creates a positive feedback loop where both human and AI capabilities grow stronger over time. This represents a partnership model that builds competence over time rather than creating dependence.

The implications extend far beyond programming. Whether I am implementing computer vision algorithms, exploring culinary science, or writing technical articles - the same principles apply. Small steps, continuous understanding, iterative refinement and always keeping the human as the agent in the process.

