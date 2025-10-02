Launching today
solveit
New course and AI platform from Jeremy Howard and Eric Ries
12 followers
Ever tried to build something with AI and gotten stuck? You're not alone. The initial results look promising. But then comes the hard part: making changes, adding features, building something real. To build real things, you need to understand how they work.
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Online Learning
Launch Team / Built With
I thought it might be helpful to post a link to one of my favorite writeups from the beta cohort for solveit (last year). It's written by Chris Thomas:
https://jeezhomas.co.uk/blog/2025/09/24/the-human-is-the-a...