Solid
AI that builds real web apps
Unlike Lovable and other prototyping tools, Solid builds real full-stack web apps (Node.js, React, TypeScript). Production-grade code you can scale, maintain, migrate and extend. Don’t waste time on AI builders that only build limited prototypes. Start right.
Hey PH community!
After two years of deep R&D, we're thrilled to launch Solid.
💥 The Problem
Most AI builders give you a toy: a frontend shell, a prebuilt limited backend you cant migrate from (like base44), maybe a basic Supabase backend (like lovable). Cool for demos… but when you want to build something serious for the long run, you hit a wall.
🛠 Our Solution
We don’t use pre-built, limited backends (like Base44) or toy stacks (like Lovable). Solid builds software the way a real engineer would. The only limit is what can be built with code.
Production-ready: React, Node.js, Postgres, and clean, extendable code you can host anywhere.
Complete ownership & control: you own 100% of your app, deploy it anywhere.
Free & open stack: no lock-in. Connect to any service, use any AI tool, and scale on your terms.
🎯 Who’s It For?
Builders who want to move fast and build real tools
Startup teams launching products, MVPs, or internal tools
Mid-Market & Enterprise teams building tools that last
⚙️ Key Features
Full-stack: React + Node.js + Postgres
No Supabase or vendor lock-in
One-shot prompts: build apps in seconds
Real code you can scale, extend, and ship
Check it out here >> https://trysolid.com/
We’re live and here to chat, ask us anything! 💬
– Edu & Trevor
@zerotox hi Edu and Trevor. Sounds promissing. is there a way to deeply customize generated code and integrat my own frameworks? and does your product support app migration in case a team wants to move to a different infrastructure or hosting provider later on?
Scade.pro
@zerotox congrats on the launch. does Solid support api integrations?
Looking solid and congrats for the launch!! It is free right now?