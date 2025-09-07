Launching today
Solid

Solid

AI that builds real web apps

35 followers

Visit website
Unlike Lovable and other prototyping tools, Solid builds real full-stack web apps (Node.js, React, TypeScript). Production-grade code you can scale, maintain, migrate and extend. Don’t waste time on AI builders that only build limited prototypes. Start right.
Solid gallery image
Solid gallery image
Solid gallery image
Solid gallery image
Solid gallery image
Solid gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Web AppDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Kumar Abhishek
Maker
📌

Hey PH community!


After two years of deep R&D, we're thrilled to launch Solid.

💥 The Problem

Most AI builders give you a toy: a frontend shell, a prebuilt limited backend you cant migrate from (like base44), maybe a basic Supabase backend (like lovable). Cool for demos… but when you want to build something serious for the long run, you hit a wall.

🛠 Our Solution

We don’t use pre-built, limited backends (like Base44) or toy stacks (like Lovable). Solid builds software the way a real engineer would. The only limit is what can be built with code.

Production-ready: React, Node.js, Postgres, and clean, extendable code you can host anywhere.

Complete ownership & control: you own 100% of your app, deploy it anywhere.

Free & open stack: no lock-in. Connect to any service, use any AI tool, and scale on your terms.

🎯 Who’s It For?

  • Builders who want to move fast and build real tools

  • Startup teams launching products, MVPs, or internal tools

  • Mid-Market & Enterprise teams building tools that last

⚙️ Key Features

  • Full-stack: React + Node.js + Postgres

  • No Supabase or vendor lock-in

  • One-shot prompts: build apps in seconds

  • Real code you can scale, extend, and ship

Check it out here >> https://trysolid.com/

We’re live and here to chat, ask us anything! 💬

– Edu & Trevor

Olga Scry

@zerotox hi Edu and Trevor. Sounds promissing. is there a way to deeply customize generated code and integrat my own frameworks? and does your product support app migration in case a team wants to move to a different infrastructure or hosting provider later on?

Nastassia

@zerotox congrats on the launch. does Solid support api integrations?

EddeLan
Maker

Hey PH community!

After two years of deep R&D, we're thrilled to launch Solid.

💥 The Problem

Most AI builders give you a toy: a frontend shell, a prebuilt limited backend you cant migrate from (like base44), maybe a basic Supabase backend (like lovable). Cool for demos… but when you want to build something serious for the long run, you hit a wall.

🛠 Our Solution

We don’t use pre-built, limited backends (like Base44) or toy stacks (like Lovable). Solid builds software the way a real engineer would. The only limit is what can be built with code.

Production-ready: React, Node.js, Postgres, and clean, extendable code you can host anywhere.

Complete ownership & control: you own 100% of your app, deploy it anywhere.

Free & open stack: no lock-in. Connect to any service, use any AI tool, and scale on your terms.

🎯 Who’s It For?

Builders who want to move fast and build real tools

Startup teams launching products, MVPs, or internal tools

Mid-Market & Enterprise teams building tools that last

⚙️ Key Features

Full-stack: React + Node.js + Postgres

No Supabase or vendor lock-in

One-shot prompts: build apps in seconds

Real code you can scale, extend, and ship

Check it out here >> https://trysolid.com/

We’re live and here to chat, ask us anything! 💬

– Edu & Trevor

Ankit Sharma

Looking solid and congrats for the launch!! It is free right now?

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted