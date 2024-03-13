🚀 Scrape Emails from Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, and Google Maps by keyword or #hashtag. Maintain a Bounce Rate Under 3%. No code, no plugins, no cache needed.
Launched on November 20th, 2024
Launched on March 14th, 2024
SocLeads is a game-changer for lead generation! I recently started using SocLeads, and it has completely transformed how I gather leads. The platform’s ability to leverage keywords, hashtags, and geotargeting is seamless and highly effective. Within minutes, I was able to discover potential leads without needing any technical skills or complicated setups. What really impressed me is how intuitive and user-friendly the interface is. Everything is laid out in a way that makes the process of finding and organizing leads effortless. Plus, the ability to generate leads directly from maps and social platforms is a brilliant feature that adds a whole new layer of precision. This tool is perfect for anyone in marketing, sales, or even small business owners looking to expand their reach. It saves time, delivers accurate results, and integrates smoothly with my workflow. Highly recommended to anyone serious about taking their lead generation to the next level!
Efficient tool for extracting emails from maps and social media platforms. It flawlessly delivers on its promise to help discover and engage potential customers. Investing in the enterprise plan is truly worth every cent. Additionally, it offers comprehensive email extraction capabilities that enable users to effortlessly gather email addresses from various sources. With the email extractor tool, businesses can effectively scrape emails in bulk, ensuring that no lead is missed.
Socleads is an essential tool for anyone serious about lead generation. The ability to gather data from google maps, ig, fb, X, and email sources is a total game-changer. It’s fast, accurate, and incredibly easy to use.
Looks great, congratulations!