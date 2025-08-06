Launching today
Smart Dictation
Multilingual transcription & translation for Mac
8 followers
Smart Dictation is a macOS app that transcribes, translates, and summarizes audio using AI. Perfect for meetings, interviews, lectures and voice notes. Record in-app or just drop in your file and get instant results. Fast and designed for productivity.
Coffee Cups
Agnes AI
I’m a journalist who often records 40-minute interviews in cafés with clattering cups and espresso machines. Smart Dictation nails the transcription even with that background chatter, but I’m curious: how does its AI handle pauses where the subject mumbles or switches languages mid-sentence? If I drop a two-hour round-table with German and English speakers, will it auto-tag each speaker and keep both languages in sync?