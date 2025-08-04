Launching today
SiteAssist
Build AI Assistants trained only on your own data
27 followers
SiteAssist adds a fully brand-able AI assistant to any page—product, docs, dashboards. A lightning crawler indexes your entire site & files in minutes. Free hobby tier; live in 5 min.
Cool idea. Anything that reduces the team's workload is a good starting point for boosting productivity.
What's next as a feature?
@byalexai My next plan is to website help owners integrate SiteAssist natively to their site. So user's won't notice that it's a another separate widget. Users should feel like they are interacting with the actual site it self but in a modern way
Hi everyone, finally the launch is happening. I'm super excited. Please do check out SiteAssist and provide feedback. I'm here All Day and I will note down every single feedback. Thank you 🙌