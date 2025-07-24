14 followers
Ship Happens helps indie devs launch faster by removing the tedious parts of App Store updates. No more wasting time on translations or screenshots—just drag, drop, translate, and ship. Focus on building your app, not battling App Store Connect.
What do you think? …
BestPage.ai
Omg, auto-translating app screenshots is such a time-saver—no more copy-pasting into Google Translate, fr. You folks just made indie dev life 10x easier!
