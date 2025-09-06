Launching today
SEO Mega Report
GPT-5 all-in-one SEO report for Google & ChatGPT
GPT-5 all-in-one SEO report for Google & ChatGPT
GPT-5 powered all-in-one SEO report for ChatGPT and Google including checks for Google Core Web Vitals, crawlability of all major crawlers of traditional search engines, agents and ai assistants as well as comprehensive content gap analysis.
findable.
Muku.ai
@__tosh Congrats on the launch! SEO MEGA REPORT definitely looks like a time-saver for consultants and teams buried in repetitive audits. That said, here’s a contrarian angle: a lot of SEO tools already churn out massive automated reports, but they often overwhelm stakeholders instead of guiding action. How does your report avoid becoming just another “wall of data” and instead make insights clear, prioritized, and actually usable for creating content that ranks?
findable.
When running in person AI-Search (SEO) workshops with teams I'm always asked the same 3 questions:
1. Where do we start improving our visibility in ChatGPT & Google?
2. How long until we see results like improved ranking, traffic, leads, sales?
3. How do we measure success?
Today we are launching a tool called SEO Mega Report to answer all 3 questions in detail.
So please give it a try.
And if you are not convinced yet, here's some brief answers:
1. There are many ways to improve visibility in ChatGPT. SEO Mega Report will tell you all of them. But your marketing team won't have time to tackle them all. So After using SEO Mega Report we advise to pick 1 of the suggested Content Gaps, 1 suggested format (e.g. Video), and use our first prompt to get started. After about 2 minutes you have a starting point, and a plan.
2. It depends. You might be able to see results within days. It strongly depends if your website already appears in ChatGPT's training material. If you are serious on taking action after running your SEO Mega Report I recommend to try our findable pro suite. In findable you have all the tools you need to measure if you are visible by ChatGPT, and if GPT-5 (it's latest model) knows you.
3. Success is best measured by improved visibility in ChatGPT on a set of search queries you define based on the input by findable & SEO Mega Report. If you focus on the right search queries you should be able to outrank your competitors in due time.
Intrigued?
Give SEOMegareport.com a try
Let's make you findable by ChatGPT & Google.
I am currently trying it for our project and like the comprehensiveness. Is there any "share button" to share it with other people from the team?
(I know that when I share URL with them, it works, but any other users maybe do not know and it would be great to have that icon/button there.) :)