Autonomous AI LinkedIn Outreach
Fully automated conversational AI for LinkedIn outreach, end to end. Chases down your leads, holds indistinguishable-from-real chats, manages follow ups, and fills your calendar with the right meetings, visits, and sign ups with no manual workflows.
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋
I’m Etien Bresciani, CEO at SellingerAI. We’re excited to launch for the first time on PH.
Why did we create SellingerAI?
LinkedIn outreach takes hours every day. Templates were ignored, follow-ups slipped, and real personalization did not scale. We tried sequencing tools, agencies, and hiring SDRs. Results stayed inconsistent, and costs rose. The insight was simple: deals happen in real conversations, not copy-and-paste blasts. You need research, timing, and persistence for every lead at a scale humans cannot maintain.
Our answer!
SellingerAI turns your pipeline into autonomous AI employees that handle the tedious work. They research leads, write human quality messages, adapt to replies, and follow up until a call is booked.
What SellingerAI does?
Deploy multiple AI employees for sales, recruiting, fundraising, and partnerships. Connect LinkedIn, set goals and guardrails, add leads, and let them run conversations end to end with deep research, strong context, and senior level dialogue.
Key capabilities:
🤖 Fully Autonomous Outreach: From first touch to booked call, the AI drafts, sends, sequences, and steers threads.
💬 Human like Communicator: Natural, senior tone that references context, handles objections, and drives next steps.
🧠 Deep Individual Research: Company info, profile signals, and news make each message feel one to one.
🧩 Personalized Agents: Set persona, tone, objectives, and guardrails. The AI adapts to cues without over pushing.
🔄 Follow Up Management: Behavior based timing sends the right nudge so no lead goes cold.
📈 Frictionless Scalability: Thousands of concurrent conversations across accounts with pacing and safeguards.
How Sellinger AI works
1. Connect your LinkedIn account with permissions only access
2. Configure agent personas, goals, and inclusion or exclusion rules
3. Add leads with LinkedIn filters, CSV upload, or define a persona and let our AI find them
Agent roles and use cases:
•Sales lead generation:Research prospects, personalize messages, book demos
•Recruiting: Source and screen candidates with tailored outreach
•Fundraising: Target VCs and angels, pitch contextually, nurture relationships
•Partnerships: Identify allies, tailor value props, manage multi step outreach
Who is Sellinger AI for?
•Founders and solo operators: Automate outreach to book calls without hiring
•Sales teams and agencies: Scale personalization and keep calendars full
•Recruiters and talent teams: Engage and schedule candidates automatically
•Fundraising teams: Reach the right investors with context rich pitches
•Partnerships and BD teams: Find partners and manage outreach at scale
•Anyone needing real conversations at scale: Human quality LinkedIn dialogues around the clock
Special offer for the PH community!
Sign up by August 31, 2025 to get 50% off for life. The discount is automatically applied to your account. No code needed.
We’d love your feedback on clarity and use cases to build next. Thanks for checking us out!
Guys, tell me, how did you brainstorm this video concept? :D
PolygrAI
@busmark_w_nika Haha, we just got tired of “traditional marketing” and wanted to do something out of the box. Also, we love the self help Singh ❤️🤩
Agnes AI
The way SellingerAI actually researches each lead and writes real human messages is wild—no more cringey templates, fr that’s the dream for LinkedIn outreach. Killer work, Etien & team!
PolygrAI
@cruise_chen Thank you, Cruise! Let us know if you’d like a tour :)