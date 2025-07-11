Launching today
Build your sales muscle. Sellible lets you role-play real sales conversations with AI buyers, so you can practice, mess up, and master objections without burning real leads. Get your reps in.
Hey PH Community! Preet here! 👋
I've been around the startup block a few times :) I previously founded @Flyx (Google Play’s Best App of 2020) and Bakstage.ai, and I’ve closed multiple 6-figure deals, even as the CTO and Head of Engineering.
I saw firsthand how new reps struggle to get comfortable handling objections and finding their sales rhythm. It hit me. We shouldn't be practicing live when the stakes were incredibly high. What if there were a sales gym for founders?
Most technical founders hate sales because the social pressures make us fall apart. There's so much to explain and to say, how can we communicate clearly and succinctly when the pressure's so high to sell?
We learn to code by writing thousands of lines and testing them constantly. Why should sales be any different?
That’s why I built Sellible - so you can practice simulated sales calls with your target customer, just like you'd test code before shipping.
Sellible dynamically generates realistic prospects from your target industry, with realistic objections, and the same buying patterns so you can get the reps in without the risk.
With Sellible you get:
Immediate feedback: After each conversation, get a detailed scorecard on what worked and what didn't
Mastery over objection handling: Practice the tough questions in a judgment-free environment where mistakes don't cost you deals
An understanding of buyer psychology: Learn what motivates different buyer personas and how to adapt your approach
Here's how it works:
- Just point Sellible to your website or upload a PDF of your product
- Pick an AI buyer to make your best sales pitch to
- Practice a live voice sales conversation (includes discovery and demo modes)
- Get detailed feedback and suggestions immediately after the call ends
If you're dreading getting into the sales motion, Sellible is perfect for you. To celebrate our Product Hunt launch, we're giving all hunters 50% off for 3 months - try it out and let us know what you think.
🌶️🌶️🌶️ And if you think you're hot shit - jump into the SALES-OFF CONTEST! All this week, the best contenders will spar against their AI counterparts to see who can sell the hardest. Details in our forum post.
