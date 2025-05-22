Seekeasy MCP
Launching today
Restaurant recs powered by social media creators
Explore Seekeasy's data with our MCP which returns recommendations for restaurants based on social media creator content. Understand the shape and trends of social media through the eyes of your favorite creators.
Hey Product Hunt!
Sam here from Seekeasy! We're excited to provide a sneak peak of our app launch, built for the terminally online who's constantly on Instagram, TikTok or other social media platforms planning their next Japan trip or to trying to stay on top of the latest summer fashion trends. We know that today's consumers and GenZ in particular turn to social media and their favorite creators to discover what to do, where to go, and what to buy. But social media isn't easy to search and is not a place to keep things organized (am I the only one who keeps forgetting how to go back to my IG saves???).
To start, we've ingested 6K+ food creator profiles, 1M+ IG posts (images and videos), and 120K+ restaurants data across SF and NY (but expanding nationwide quickly). We built an MCP on top of this data to provide personalized recommendations for the dining vertical - so that you can find that first-date-but-not-too-fancy spot or a cafe where you can actually get work done, and immediately watch the IG video(s) supporting that rec.
Explore our data through our MCP and we're excited to see how you use this! https://smithery.ai/server/@seekeasy/seekeasy.
And if this sort of real-time, visual, and taste-driven data could be of use to you and your team, we'd love to chat - feel free to leave a comment below or drop us a note here: https://about.seekeasy.ai/api
Cheers from the Seekeasy team 🐝
Seekeasy’s MCP feels like getting food recs from creators you already trust — way more fun (and relevant) than scrolling through generic reviews. Super curious to see what kind of hidden gems it surfaces.