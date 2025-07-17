74 followers
Rustic AI is a next-generation design editor powered by AI. Generate visuals with prompts, then design freely using drag-and-drop tools — from product photos to social content. All in one place, no design skills required.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋We built Rustic AI because we were frustrated with generating graphic images with ChatGPT or Midjourney, and then spending forever tweaking prompts just to move one object or change a small detail. These AI tools only let you generate images but give you little control to edit or customize them at element level.Rustic AI is world's first Visual AI Design Editor that lets users go beyond just text prompts. It's like Chatgpt and Canva in a single user friendly interface with AI agents helping users at every step of the design process. With Rustic AI, you can:✅ Generate designs with simple prompts✅ Edit them visually using a simple drag-and-drop editor or AI-chat interface✅ Generate design variations in one click✅ Get smart AI suggestions for gradients, layouts, and styles✅ Access FREE library of ready-made templates, icons, fonts, and shapes✅ Use popular AI tools like AI image generators, AI backgrounds, upscale image etc.Whether you're building ad creatives, product mockups, or social content, Rustic AI gives you full control without needing design skills. It’s made for marketers, founders, ecommerce teams, and creators who want to go from idea to final design without juggling 4 different apps. No prompt loops. No switching tools. Just generate, edit, and export all in one place.We’d love your feedback, ideas, or feature requests - we’re building this in public, and for you 👇
I added a short loom here, if you want to see the vibes :) https://www.loom.com/share/bcf9aaa55e8044f7968d242f2142756f?sid=50a4158c-3a60-424f-9bbc-5c622556a788
BestPage.ai
No way—finally, AI that actually lets me design stuff without feeling lost! I always struggle with visuals for my side projects. Can you export directly to socials?
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai you can't but you can download in 2 clicks. I am glad you liked the idea.
No way—finally, AI that actually lets me design stuff without feeling lost! I always struggle with visuals for my side projects. Can you export directly to socials?
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai you can't but you can download in 2 clicks. I am glad you liked the idea.
