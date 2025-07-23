Built on 10 years of UC Berkeley research, RunLLM reads logs, code and docs to resolve complex support issues. Saves 30%+ eng time, cuts MTTR by 50%, deflects up to 99% of tickets. Trusted by Databricks, Sourcegraph and Corelight—try for free on your product.
Unsloth
An very useful tool which we have been using recently in our Discord server and soon to be GitHub package. At first we expected the answers to be inadequate, however after just asking one hard question about our GitHub package, we immediately knew that the answer was very high quality and seemed to have been written by one of our team members.
Now many of our users just ask (including myself) about questions related to our package or any bugs/issues or suggestions they encounter and it gets it right 95% of the time, and even when it gets it wrong it directly links to the sources of where they have derived the information so the user can investigate.
Hi ProductHunt! My name is Vikram — I’m co-founder & CEO of RunLLM. RunLLM’s an AI Support Engineer that works how you work.
Background
The promise of AI is that customer support will become dramatically more scalable — so that your team can focus on high-value customer relationships. But anyone who’s building a complex product knows that a good support agent requires a lot more than a vector DB and GPT-4.1
The first version of RunLLM started off building an engine that generated the highest-quality answers we could get, and that helped us earn the trust of customers like Databricks, Monte Carlo Data, and Sourcegraph. But what we’ve found over the last 6 months is that there’s so much more we can do to help support teams operate efficiently.
RunLLM v2
In response to that feedback, we’ve built RunLLM v2, and we’re excited to share support for:
🤖 Agentic reasoning: Agents are all the rage, we know, but we promise this is for real. RunLLM’s reasoning engine focuses on deeply understanding user questions and can take actions like asking for clarification, searching your knowledge base, refining its search, and even analyzing logs & telemetry.
🖼️ Multi-agent support: You can now create agents tailored to the expectations that specific teams have — across support, success, and sales. Each agent can be given its own specific data and instructions, so you have full control over how it behaves.
⚙️ Custom workflows: Every support team is different, and your agent should behave accordingly. RunLLM’s new Python SDK enables you to control how your agent handles each situation, what types of responses it gives, and when it escalates a conversation.
Early Returns
Some of our early customers have been generous enough to share their feedback with us, and the results have been impressive:
- DataHub: $1MM of cost savings in engineering time
- vLLM: RunLLM handles 99% of all questions across the community
- Arize AI: 50% reduction in support workload
Try it & tell us what breaks
Spin up an agent on your own docs—for free—ask your hardest question, and see how far it gets. If it stumbles, let us know. We learn fast.
👉 Get started with a free account, then paste the URL to your documentation site. That’s it. In just a few minutes, we’ll process your data and you’ll be able to start asking questions about your own product.
We’re looking forward to your feedback!