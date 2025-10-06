Launching today
Automate your Claude CLI commands with a beautiful native macOS app. Schedule tasks to run at specific times, intervals, or in response to system events. Claude Code CLI has become extremely powerful for more than just coding. Schedule it to do your bidding.
William Wnekowicz
Maker here! 👋 Built this after realizing I was manually running the same Claude prompts every single day. I started using Claude Code to summarize my Obsidian notes, but needed it to run every day. I built this for myself and productized it for your benefit. It's free, runs locally, and doesn't require a sign up. Have at it: https://runclauderun.com Quick answers to expected questions: 💻 macOS only for now 🔒 100% local - Uses your Claude Code and the app stores all of its logs and configuration locally (you're responsible for backups) 🆓 Why free? - I wanted to build something and I want people to use it. Maybe I'll add some premium features or maybe you'll buy some other products. Pro tip: Combine with Claude's MCP integrations to schedule actions across different tools - Slack summaries, GitHub PR reviews, database reports, etc... Would love to hear what repetitive tasks you'd automate with Claude Code and runCLAUDErun! Drop your use cases below 👇
