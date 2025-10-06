Launching today
rovvi
Turn customer reviews into marketing content automatically
rovvi

Turn customer reviews into marketing content automatically
Stop letting customer reviews and testimonials gather dust. rovvi transforms them from 30+ review platforms into blog posts, social content, case studies, and sales deck copy, automatically. Plus, track competitor reviews to spot market gaps and opportunities.
