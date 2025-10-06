Launching today
Turn customer reviews into marketing content automatically

Stop letting customer reviews and testimonials gather dust. rovvi transforms them from 30+ review platforms into blog posts, social content, case studies, and sales deck copy, automatically. Plus, track competitor reviews to spot market gaps and opportunities.
Sales Social Media Marketing
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built rovvi after watching how businesses had lots of reviews and testimonials but did nothing with them, apart from stick them at the bottom of their websites on a scroller. People talk about user generated content being key but no one considers reviews as content goldmines. What makes rovvi different: We don't just collect reviews and testimonials (plenty of tools do that). We transform them into multiple marketing formats: social posts, case studies, blog content, sales deck copy. One review or testimonial becomes 4 pieces of content. How it works: Generate content from reviews or testimonials manually or automatically by integrating with 30+ review platforms including Google, Trustpilot, G2, and more. The bonus: You can also track competitor reviews across review platforms to spot potential market gaps and opportunities. I would love your feedback on the concept and execution! Special launch offer: Use code FOUNDER50 for 50% off your first 3 months (limited to first 100 users, expires 31 October 2025). What's your biggest challenge with using customer reviews or testimonials? 🤔
