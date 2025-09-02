Launching today
Rork App
Idea to App Store, fast. The app that makes mobile apps
Idea to App Store, fast. The app that makes mobile apps
Rork.com is the #1 vibe coding tool for mobile apps (the Lovable for mobile apps). Rork App is a iOS app that makes mobile apps. FREE for the next 2 weeks Build something you want with Rork. Share your app in seconds. Ship to the App Store in days.
Questflow
Rork App
Hey fellow Product Hunters 🫶
I'm excited to launch the Rork App for iOS – the #1 app that makes mobile apps.
Rork allows you to bring your idea to your phone in minutes. It builds native apps with Expo & React Native, and allows you to publish to the App Store in days, not months at rork.com
To celebrate the launch, Rork App will be free for 2 weeks.
On the launch day we got enormous community response and reached #2 App Store in the US Dev Tools.
But that's not even the best part.
How do people use Rork now?
Our users created over 500,000 projects, with over 2000 apps published to the App Store.
They've earned thousands in revenue, topped App Store charts, prototypes apps & games at their work, solved personal problems, optimized their business with mobile-native internal tools, and even solved critical NHS problems.
High agency people can finally make their idea a reality now, solve their own unique little problem, and ACTUALLY ship them to the App Store in days, not months.
Or use their apps every day in the Rork App.
Why did we build Rork?
We immigrated from a third-world country, and made my living by building apps, before I could even afford an iPhone
It took me years to master: I had to learn how to build native apps, learn React Native, learn how to publish on the App Store and how to market them.
Now we know how to make a real business on the App Store: we've built viral apps that grew to 2M users, #2 App Store and six figures in revenue.
So we built the tool that I wish I had 10 years ago.
Now, we're giving it to you. Build something you want with Rork
Download Rork on the App Store: https://rork.com/app
Publish your Rork app to the App Store at https://rork.com
P.S. Shout out to @serafimcloud from @21st.dev for helping us craft the UI!
@daniel_dhawan and @levan_kvirkvelia are some of the greatest builders i know! and i really enjoy using the rork app nearly daily to test new app ideas