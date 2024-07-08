Roots
Break your phone addiction
We help you build a better relationship with your phone so you can live a more balanced life.
Launched on July 9th, 2024
Roots
Hey everyone — Clint here, founder of Roots 🐾
Want to scroll? First, you have to literally pet your dog.
We thought about doing it as an April Fools joke, but once we tested it, we realized it actually works.
It brings a moment of real-world connection into a habit that’s usually unconscious and compulsive. Plus it’s way harder to mindlessly open TikTok when your pup is looking up at you for scratches. It’s camera-powered, privacy-safe, and designed to help you break the doomscrolling habit.
🐕 Works with any dog
📵 Block any app with custom rules
❤️ Built to help you be more present
Our goal with Roots is to help people build a balanced relationship with their phones — and change behavior in a fun, long-lasting way.
Would love to hear what you think. And if you don’t have a dog nearby… don’t worry, this is just the first in a series of new "speed bumps" we're releasing 😉
— Clint
I love how it blends behavioral science with emotional design in such a fun and heartwarming way. More of this kind of tech, please!
Roots
@supa_l Thanks a lot! Exactly what we were aiming for here, so we're super glad it resonates! 🙏
UnInbox
As a serial screen addict this is the perfect thing to keep me locked in on the things that matter + my dog loves the extra petting she gets.
