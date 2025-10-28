Launching today

RollBot

Turn images into gifs & videos quickly + privately

17 followers

Visit website
Create stunning reels, videos, gifs, slideshows, and more with RollBot - the lightning-fast reel creator.
RollBot gallery image
RollBot gallery image
RollBot gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsSocial MediaGIFs
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Thomas.
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt!

As a designer I recently needed to create a super quick reel of my work - you've probably already seen the type of reel I mean: super quick portfolio images one after another.

So I did the usual process of firing up After Effects, Premiere, and Photoshop in order to make my gif... and then it hit me. Why do I have to open all these apps just to make a looping gif of my work?

Next I looked for online apps to do this sort of thing... every single one looked like it was going to steal my data.

So I built RollBot.

RollBot is the lightning-fast way to turn your images into looping gifs, reels, montages and more.
Just drag and drop your images, choose your options, and hit create!

Privacy focused: everything is processed locally.


Perfect for turning your static images into moving reels for socials... without having to load up a billion apps.

Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted