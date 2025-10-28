Launching today
RollBot
Turn images into gifs & videos quickly + privately
17 followers
Turn images into gifs & videos quickly + privately
17 followers
Create stunning reels, videos, gifs, slideshows, and more with RollBot - the lightning-fast reel creator.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Social Media•GIFs
Launch Team / Built With
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
RollBot
Hey Product Hunt!
As a designer I recently needed to create a super quick reel of my work - you've probably already seen the type of reel I mean: super quick portfolio images one after another.
So I did the usual process of firing up After Effects, Premiere, and Photoshop in order to make my gif... and then it hit me. Why do I have to open all these apps just to make a looping gif of my work?
Next I looked for online apps to do this sort of thing... every single one looked like it was going to steal my data.
So I built RollBot.
RollBot is the lightning-fast way to turn your images into looping gifs, reels, montages and more.
Just drag and drop your images, choose your options, and hit create!
Privacy focused: everything is processed locally.
Perfect for turning your static images into moving reels for socials... without having to load up a billion apps.