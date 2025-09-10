Launching today
Introducing Rocket Journal: An AI-powered voice journal to decode your thoughts, uncover patterns, and unlock clarity — all in just minutes a day. Speak your mind in a safe rant space or reflect deeply with guided prompts. On iOS only. Coming soon to Android.
Free
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Hey PH 👋
I’m Jonah from Rocket Health, and I’m excited to share something we’ve been building.
For years, journaling apps have mostly focused on typing — polished templates, structured reflections, long entries. But sometimes, you’re too overwhelmed to type. Your thoughts are messy. You just want to speak and let it out. That’s where Rocket Journal began.
We built it as a voice-first journaling companion — something that lets you be raw, unfiltered, and real.
There are two modes:
Rant Mode: just hit record and talk — like a private voice note to yourself
Reflect Mode: structured prompts to guide deeper self-reflection when you’re ready
Once you’re done, the app gives you AI-powered insights — emotional themes, recurring thoughts, and reflections over time.
All designed to help you build a gentle habit of checking in with yourself — even on your most scattered days.
We’re trying to reimagine journaling for people who think out loud.
And we’re still very early in this journey.
It’s a work in progress
We’re learning every day — what helps people stick with journaling, what feels intrusive, what genuinely creates emotional clarity.
🙏 I’d love to hear from you:
What would you love to see in a journaling app like this?
If you try it, what felt good? What didn’t?
Any thoughts on what could make it more useful, comforting, or even fun?
Drop your thoughts here or message us directly. We’re all ears.
Thanks for checking it out 💙