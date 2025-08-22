Launching today
Roark

Roark

Test, monitor, and improve your voice agents

23 followers

Visit website
Build voice agents you can trust. Roark tracks call metrics, runs evaluations, and stress-tests your agent with simulated callers across accents, languages, and speaking styles. Failed calls become tests - giving you visibility and continuous improvement.
Roark gallery image
Roark gallery image
Roark gallery image
Roark gallery image
Roark gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceAudio
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

James Zammit
Maker
📌

👋 Hey Product Hunt!

We’re @zammitjames & @danielgauci, co-founders of Roark (YC W25).

When we first built voice agents, we ran into the same problems every team faces:

  • Testing was manual - we literally called agents over and over just to check if they followed instructions.

  • Monitoring was missing - we didn’t know when failures happened, and even when they did, we had no idea which levers to pull to make the agent better.

  • Fixes didn’t stick - regressions kept popping back up without us noticing.

So we built Roark - a platform that brings reliability and visibility to Voice AI.

Here’s what Roark does today:

🔹 Monitoring & Evaluation

  • Capture 40+ built-in call metrics and events (latency, instruction-following, repetition detections, sentiment, etc.) - plus define your own custom ones.

  • Support for calls with up to 15 speakers, with automatic speaker identification.

  • Analyze audio with models for emotion, vocal cues, and even fine-tuned transcriptions based on your use case.

  • Build dashboards, schedule reports, set up alerts, and trigger webhooks so your team is always in the loop.

  • Evaluate calls with best-in-class evaluators you can run on demand or automate via SDK/API.

🔹 Simulations & Personas

  • Run end-to-end simulations for both inbound and outbound agents, over the phone or WebSocket - so you’re testing the same paths real customers take.

  • Define tests as conversations - a sequence of turns between customer and agent, using a graph-based approach. This makes it easy to branch into edge cases or test variants, so your coverage reflects real-world complexity, not just happy paths.

  • Configure personas by gender, language, accent, background noise, and speech profile (pace, clarity, disfluencies).

  • Layer on behavior profiles like base emotion, intent clarity, confirmation style, memory reliability - even a backstory.

  • Stress-test across real-world variables and automatically generate test cases from live calls (failed calls → repeatable tests).

🔹 Developer-first Integrations

  • First-class SDKs in Node & Python + REST API.

  • Native support for LiveKit, Pipecat, VAPI, Retell, and Voiceflow.

  • Easiest integrations on the market - nothing bolted together overnight.

👉 In the past 6 months, Roark has already processed over 10M minutes of calls for companies like Radiant Graph, Podium, Aircall and BrainCX - helping them evaluate agents and run simulations at scale.

The result? A full lifecycle platform that closes the loop: monitor your live calls → spot failures → turn them into tests → improve continuously.

Think of Roark as the QA + Observability layer for Voice AI - robust, deeply thought-out, and built to last.

If you’re building voice agents, you can sign up today for 50% off with our PH discount, book a demo here if you’d like a walkthrough, or just drop me a note at james@roark.ai - we’d love to help.

- James & Daniel

Inbound
Inbound
The email platform that lets you send, receive emails
Promoted