👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Amanda DeLuca, founder of Riley- the parenting app we built to grow with you.
Four months ago, we launched Riley right here on Product Hunt — still in public beta, still figuring things out in real-time, just like the parents we serve.
Since then, so much has changed.
Today, I’m proud to say: Riley is officially out of beta — and entering the next chapter of modern parenting with brand new design and tons of exciting new features.
🚨 What’s New in This Launch
We’ve reimagined Riley from the inside out: not just a visual refresh, but a new foundation for what modern parenting support should look like:
👨👩👧👦 Team Parenting
Invite your partner, caregiver, or support team into Riley. Parenting doesn’t happen alone, and now Riley reflects that.
🎙️ Voice Mode
Hands full? No problem. Talk to Riley and Riley talks back. Perfect for midnight feeds or moments when your hands aren’t free.
📊 Streamlined Tracking and Sleep Predictor
Redesigned from the ground up to make logging easier, faster, and less overwhelming - including an updated Golden Window sleep predictor to help you catch the best moment to put your baby down.
💬 Chat That’s 75% Faster
Our personalized chat got a major speed upgrade without any loss in quality.
✨ New Design, Same Mission
Our updated look reflects what Riley is really about: calmer, clearer, and more connected support. We cut the noise and doubled down on what matters most: helping you parent with confidence.
💜 Why We Built This
When I became a mom, I found myself spiraling at 3 AM, juggling 7 baby tracking apps, and Googling every decision with little confidence. What I needed wasn’t more advice - it was the right advice, for my baby, and a way to share that load with the people supporting me.
That’s why we built Riley. To be the personalized, science-backed parenting system I wish I had — and now, one that grows with every family it touches.
🙌 Come Build With Us*
We’ve got big dreams for Riley - and they all start with listening to real parents. Join us. Download the app, try the new features, and tell us what’s working (and what’s not). Your feedback helps shape what comes next.
Let’s raise the bar for modern parenting - together.
💜 Amanda
