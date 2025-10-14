Launching today
Replymer

Human replies that sell your product

Replymer helps your brand grow through authentic, human‑written replies that recommend your product in the right conversations.
MessagingMarketing
Alexander Belogubov
Hey everyone!

I’m Alexander, the founder of Replymer.

Replymer helps your brand grow through authentic, human-written replies that recommend your product in real conversations on Reddit, X, and LinkedIn.

I built this after selling my previous AI-based reply tool.
What I realized is that people are getting tired of AI-generated messages.
Human replies simply perform better — they build trust, authenticity, and real engagement.

Would love your thoughts and feedback, especially if you’ve tried using comments or replies as a growth channel.

