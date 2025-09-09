Launching today
Reflag
First ever self-cleaning feature flags for TypeScript
Reflag is feature flags for SaaS that run on TypeScript. The first-ever self-cleaning flags — we auto-generate PRs to remove stale flag code. Built for SaaS, with strong type-safety, support for beta programs, and Linear and Slack integration.
Reflag
Feature flagging needs a revamp for how fast-moving teams build apps today.
Current solutions went upmarket—combining flagging with experiments (great for eCommerce, useless for SaaS) and prioritizing only Enterprise needs.
G2 reviews decry bloated products, complicated UIs, and unpredictable pricing.
So we’re building Reflag to be frictionless, purpose-built feature flagging.
This means self-cleaning flags that remove obsolete code automatically. It means a toolbar for easy local testing. As well as MCP IDE integration and Linear agents to create flags without context switching.
It also means focused refinement, not endless features.
We’re feature flagging for SaaS that run on TypeScript. That’s it.
Why SaaS? Your customers are companies, not individuals. We built company-level controls so you never have to paste UUID lists.
Why TypeScript? It’s the modern SaaS stack. Plus, focus enables us to build incredible features like self-cleaning flags, but also necessary ones, too: like type safety at the flag-key level.
Teams at GitBook, Code Climate, Pleo, and ai.work are already using Reflag.
Try Reflag at reflag.com, let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Reform
Awesome video guys!
Reflag
Thanks Peter! <3
Agnes AI
Indeed self-cleaning flags are such a game changer—my team’s always forgetting to clean up old toggles. Super curious if this works with monorepos too? This is just so well done!