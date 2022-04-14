Trunk is an all-in-one tool for scalably checking, formatting, and monitoring code. This will allow your engineers to stay focused on your core business and ship code faster. Trunk installs in minutes and runs in your IDE, CLI, or on your CI platform.
Detect, quarantine, and eliminate flaky tests
Trunk Flaky Tests
Trunk detects, quarantines, and eliminates flaky tests from your code base. Works with any language, any test runner, and any CI provider.
👋 Hey everyone! We're excited to share Trunk Flaky Tests with all of you.
We built this to solve one of the most frustrating developer problems - flaky tests that randomly break your CI and waste your time.
Trunk Flaky Tests automatically detects and quarantines these productivity-killing tests by spotting flaky patterns across test runs over time. Once detected, flaky tests keep running but won't break your CI while you fix them.
It works with any language, test framework, and CI provider. Companies like Zillow, Brex, and Metabase use it to keep their pipelines flowing smoothly.
Our goal is simple: help you ship code faster with less frustration.
Can't wait to hear what you think! Feel free to ask questions in the comments.