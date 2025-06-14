Reddit librarian
Launching today
The smartest way to organize your saved Reddit posts.
16 followers
Tired of losing track of your saved Reddit posts? With the Reddit Librarian extension, you can finally take control: group bookmarks into custom folders, search them in seconds, and keep your content exactly where you need it. But that’s not all — it also comes with a built-in wellbeing feature that tracks your Reddit usage and gives you gentle nudges when you're slipping into endless scrolling. Stay organized. Stay mindful. 📚⏳
Reddit librarian