RecipeSnap AI
Launching today
Turn fridge photos into recipes with AI
35 followers
Snap a photo of your fridge or handwritten recipe card — RecipeSnap AI suggests meals or digitizes recipes using AI. Add to your cookbook and filter by diet or allergies. Perfect for busy kitchens and food waste warriors.
Cool! I think this concept is good for partnering with some calorie apps or allergen apps (a few weeks ago, one guy launched such an app). Wish you good luck! :)
This was the app btw: https://www.producthunt.com/p/wellbot/working-on-new-wellbot-features-allergy-alerts-multilingual-support
RecipeSnap AI makes cooking more intuitive and reduces waste in such a clever way. Love the blend of convenience, personalization, and sustainability — definitely a must-have for modern home cooks.
