QWQ-Max
<think>...</think> with Qwen
QwQ-Max-Preview from Qwen is a powerful new LLM excelling in reasoning, math, coding, and agent tasks. Features a "thinking mode" for complex problems. Open-source coming soon!
Launched on February 25th, 2025
No doubt to support Chinese Qwen!!
Triforce Todos
Been following Qwen’s progress and it’s super exciting to finally see this land for macOS. The idea of running local agents with MCP support feels like a productivity great especially for devs who like to stay in control of their workflows.
Does the desktop version support syncing custom prompts or plugin-like extensions? Would love to experiment more with it.