Pulze
Launching today
Create AI agents and workflows without engineers
63 followers
From prompt to production — zero setup, no infra. Build no-code agents, automate tasks, and collaborate across teams. With 50+ models and intelligent routing, it’s the fastest way to deploy AI—locally or in the cloud.
Vibinex Code-Review
Congratulations on the launch 🚀! It looks fantastic, and I really like your pre-built assistant. Just curious—does Rosie not have GitHub or VS Code integration yet? (Maybe it's on your roadmap.) Either way, I’m excited to give it a try because I really like the workflow integration. Best of luck, team!
Pulze
@ajay_kumar_yadav4 Thank you! 🙏 Great question about GitHub/VS Code! The workflow focus is exactly what we're passionate about. Actually, Rosie has MCP-Server support already baked in + you can expose her via API key to work in VS Code like I use it with Cline - happy to show you! Hope you love trying it out!
Vibinex Code-Review
@fabian_baier awesome ! gonna try it out.
Pulze
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Fabian Baier, founder of Pulze.ai.
After building data centers and AI infrastructure for companies like Mesosphere and Freenome, I saw a recurring challenge: non-technical teams struggled to leverage AI effectively because the tools were too complex.
That’s why I built Pulze.ai—a platform designed to democratize AI by making it accessible and practical for professionals without a technical background.
What is Pulze.ai?
Pulze.ai is an all-in-one AI workspace that allows you to:
🤖 Access over 50 AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more.
🚥 Automatically route tasks to the most suitable AI model for efficiency.
🔧 Build no-code AI agents tailored to your workflows.
👥 Collaborate in real-time across departments.
🧠 Leverage advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology.
Whether you’re a solo entrepreneur or part of a large enterprise, Pulze.ai scales with you.
Why Pulze.ai?
In our benchmarks, Pulze.ai achieved a 236% productivity increase and 50-70% cost reduction for teams.
Our platform is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, ensuring your data remains secure.
Join Us
I am excited to share Pulze.ai with the Product Hunt community. Try it 7-days for free and get a 80% discount with promo code PH80 and see how it can transform the way you work.
Looking forward to your feedback!
Raycast
Hey guys! Excited to present Pulze.ai, a platform I’ve been following for many months that nails something I've struggled with: actually putting AI to work, across a team, without needing dev support or Frankensteining stacks of tools!
💡 Here’s what differentiates Pulze:
🧠 50+ models, intelligently routed — no need to pick GPT-4 vs Claude vs Gemini; Pulze does it for you
👯♂️ 12 pre-built agents ready to drop into your workflow (support, SEO, recruiting, analytics…)
🛠️ No-code agent builder for custom tasks and workflows
📂 Advanced RAG with file, URL, and app integrations (Notion, Slack, Drive, Jira)
🔐 Enterprise-ready from day one — SOC2, SSO, and solid infra
🧑🤝🧑 Built for teams (but solo-friendly too!)
You get a week free, and then 80% off your first month with code PH80.
Check it out, ask questions, and let @fabian_baier know what you think!