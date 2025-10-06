Launching today
Pulse
AI powered tasks, notes, and calendar in one workspace
1 follower
Pulse is an AI-powered productivity app that brings your tasks, notes, and calendar into one clean workspace. It helps you plan your day, capture ideas, and stay organized without jumping between tools. Work smarter and keep everything connected.
Free Options
Launch tags:Task Management•Notes•Calendar
Launch Team / Built With
Nick Waterhouse
Maker
