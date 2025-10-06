Launching today
AI powered tasks, notes, and calendar in one workspace

Pulse is an AI-powered productivity app that brings your tasks, notes, and calendar into one clean workspace. It helps you plan your day, capture ideas, and stay organized without jumping between tools. Work smarter and keep everything connected.
Task ManagementNotesCalendar
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Nick, the maker of Pulse. I built Pulse because managing tasks, notes, and calendars across different tools was exhausting and I found each tool I used more cumbersome than helpful. I’d love to hear how you currently manage your workflow and what would make Pulse most useful for you.
