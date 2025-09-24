Launching today
ProhostAI
ProhostAI – all‑in‑one AI assistant for guest messaging, maintenance, cleanings, upsells & guidebooks so vacation rental hosts can scale stress‑free. Available on web, iOS and Android for hosts on Airbnb, Hostaway, Guesty, Hospitable and OwnerRez.
ProhostAI
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Bill, CEO of ProhostAI. Excited to share what we’ve been building over the past year.
My co-founder and I own and manage 15 properties, have hosted thousands of guests, and maintain a 4.99 guest rating. After 5+ years of hosting and a decade in tech (including at Airbnb), we built the automations we always wished existed.
✨ What is ProhostAI?
ProhostAI is the only all-in-one AI assistant for hosts—combining what usually takes 5+ tools into a single app:
💬 Automated guest messaging
🛠️ Maintenance ticketing
🧽 Cleaning scheduling
💰 AI-powered upsells
📗 Guest guidebooks
📝 AI guest reviews
and much more, all in one app.
Why it matters
Hosting can be chaotic. Our automations bring order, free up your time, and help you scale profitably—whether you manage 1 property or 300+.
What sets us apart
✅ Native iOS & Android apps plus a desktop web app
✅ Official Airbnb integration & partnership
✅ Integrates with Airbnb, Hostaway, Hospitable, Guesty, and OwnerRez
✅ Backed by Y Combinator & Pear VC
✅ Built by real hosts + engineers from Airbnb, Dropbox, Harvard & Yale
We’re obsessed with hospitality, design, and AI—and we’re here to help hosts grow with less stress and more profit. 🌟
Would love your feedback, support, and questions—excited to be here with the PH community!
As a special Product Hunt exclusive, we’re giving the PH community $50 credit — valid until Nov 30th.
👉 Use code PH2025 when you sign up.
