AI assistant for Airbnb messaging, tasks, and cleanings

ProhostAI – all‑in‑one AI assistant for guest messaging, maintenance, cleanings, upsells & guidebooks so vacation rental hosts can scale stress‑free. Available on web, iOS and Android for hosts on Airbnb, Hostaway, Guesty, Hospitable and OwnerRez.
TravelArtificial IntelligenceVacation
Bill
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Bill, CEO of ProhostAI. Excited to share what we’ve been building over the past year.

My co-founder and I own and manage 15 properties, have hosted thousands of guests, and maintain a 4.99 guest rating. After 5+ years of hosting and a decade in tech (including at Airbnb), we built the automations we always wished existed.

✨ What is ProhostAI?

ProhostAI is the only all-in-one AI assistant for hosts—combining what usually takes 5+ tools into a single app:

  • 💬 Automated guest messaging

  • 🛠️ Maintenance ticketing

  • 🧽 Cleaning scheduling

  • 💰 AI-powered upsells

  • 📗 Guest guidebooks

  • 📝 AI guest reviews

    and much more, all in one app.

Why it matters

Hosting can be chaotic. Our automations bring order, free up your time, and help you scale profitably—whether you manage 1 property or 300+.

What sets us apart

  • ✅ Native iOS & Android apps plus a desktop web app

  • ✅ Official Airbnb integration & partnership

  • ✅ Integrates with Airbnb, Hostaway, Hospitable, Guesty, and OwnerRez

  • ✅ Backed by Y Combinator & Pear VC

  • ✅ Built by real hosts + engineers from Airbnb, Dropbox, Harvard & Yale

We’re obsessed with hospitality, design, and AI—and we’re here to help hosts grow with less stress and more profit. 🌟

Would love your feedback, support, and questions—excited to be here with the PH community!

As a special Product Hunt exclusive, we’re giving the PH community $50 credit — valid until Nov 30th.

👉 Use code PH2025 when you sign up.

MJ Amartaivan
🇲🇳 Huge congratulations to the ProhostAI team! This isn’t just another YC startup launch—it’s a historic milestone for Mongolia. Bill and his team have become the first Mongolian founders accepted into Y Combinator, breaking the ice for our country in Silicon Valley and setting a new precedent for Mongolian startups entering the US market. ProhostAI shows what’s possible when global ambition meets execution. Wishing success not only for the product but for the company’s journey ahead—this will be remembered as the start of Mongolia’s presence in the world of tech innovation.
Bill
@mendorshikh Thank you!!! 🙏🙏🙏

Lily Zhao
As an ex-airbnb employee & active airbnb user, I am super excited about this!!

Bill
Maker

@lily_qian_zhao Thank you Lily!!! 🙏

Yaroslav Chuykov
At first, I read the name of your product incorrectly, “prohvost” instead of pro-host. «Прохвост» (cyrillic spelling of that incorrect variant) in russian means hoodwink, scoundrel, trickster, so it might be fully valid for too many Airbnb hosts nowadays lol 🙃🙃 (Good luck with the launch!)
Bill
@je_suis_yaroslav Thank you! 🙏 Our users get much better communication ratings including on accuracy from guests after starting to use Prohost! 😄 haha

