Subscribe
Sign in
Preso Budget

Preso Budget

Launching today

Manage your money with a smart budgeting platform

21 followers

Visit website
Budgeting apps

The hardest part of saving money is understanding your spending habits and taking control. Our automated and AI-powered budgeting platform gives you a 360 view of your finances and autogenerates a customizable framework for you to take control of your money.

© 2025 Product Hunt