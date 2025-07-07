Preso Budget
Launching today
Manage your money with a smart budgeting platform
21 followers
The hardest part of saving money is understanding your spending habits and taking control. Our automated and AI-powered budgeting platform gives you a 360 view of your finances and autogenerates a customizable framework for you to take control of your money.
Hi Product Hunt Community! 👋
My name is Do, founder of Preso Finance - creator of Preso Budget. Over the last few years, I've focused on building and creating value through technology for end users in the fintech space.
I created Preso Budget to help every individual who wants to start their wealth creation journey. Budgeting is a gateway to a broader financial journey! We wanted to create a platform that would remove the heavy-lifting and simplify budgeting for everyone. Let's face it, when budgeting feels like a chore, we tend to ignore it.
👉 Our automated and AI-powered budgeting platform focuses on what we all can control and that is how we spend our money! Taking control and saving over time is critical to everyone's financial future.
💡 Did you know if you invest in an asset that generates a fixed annual rate of return of 7% your money doubles approximately every 10 years? It is a simple calculation using “Rule of 72”. Yep, got to put money aside and find such opportunities, right?
Why try Preso Budget?
✅ We analyze your baseline spending across all your linked accounts.
✅ We have pre-defined AI workflows to quickly provide an overview of your budget.
✅ We also created a chat-with-your-data feature so you can ask questions about your transactions and account information (in beta mode).
✅ We automated the budget planning process to show you what is essential and non-essential.
✅ Our automated Budget Tracker provides a customizable template without you entering any data.
✅ Our Dashboard, Transactions, and Merchant Insights features allow you to dive deep into your spending habits.
🌟 We have a limited 14-day free trial offer and after the trial ends you pay $7.99 per month! 🌟
🚀 Check us out: https://www.presobudget.com
👍 If you have additional questions, check out our support page: https://www.presobudget.com/support