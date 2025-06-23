Plox
Launching today
The most affordable docsend alternative
Plox makes document sharing and tracking fast, simple, and frustration-free. Share documents and datarooms as links - track how they perform. No learning curve. No bloat. Just the essentials.
Plox
Pretty cool you share also some free plan for probing :)
Plox
@busmark_w_nika Yup we just hate free trials!
Trying at the moment. You have analytics – I like that!
One thing: It somehow doesn't react when I want to preview the doc.
Plox
@busmark_w_nika When you copy the link and view it that's when the analytics kick in. Previews are just to see how the document looks in the preview window.
@rohan_nayak4 Link and analytics are okay, but the preview window doesn't react. But maybe it is only me.
Plox
@busmark_w_nika Maybe it's a bug, let me check and get back. Thank you so much for your feedback.
I have been looking for an alternative for a long time, great work!
Plox
@heypaus Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the user experience