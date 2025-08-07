Launching today
Pixera
Design mac screenshot instantly
14 followers
Design mac screenshot instantly
14 followers
Pixera is the fastest way to turn screenshots into stunning visuals. Auto-blur, mesh gradients, rounded corners & smart redaction in one shortcut. Loved by makers & designers. Make every screenshot presentation-ready in seconds.
Pixera
Agnes AI
Auto-redacting sensitive info in screenshots is just genius tbh—saves me so much hassle not having to manually blur stuff every time. Big respect for building this, Parth!
Agnes AI
Auto-redact sensitive info right in the screenshot tool? That’s super smart, fr. I always forget to hide stuff before sharing, so this is awesom for peace of mind!