Pinetree(Beta) is a browser-based hierarchical markdown editor.Inspired by Amazon's One-Pager culture, Pinetree helps you create concise documents that everyone actually wants to read. While a one-page summary is ideal, sometimes details matter too.
Hey Product Hunt!
I’m binnmti, the creator of Pinetree, and I’m super excited to share it with you today. 🎉
Pinetree is currently in beta — and I’d love your honest feedback as we shape it together!
✨ What is Pinetree?
Pinetree is a Browser-based Hierarchical Markdown Editor inspired by Amazon’s "One Pager" culture. It’s designed to help you write in a concise-yet-detailed way, combining the clarity of flat text with the structure of folders — but without actually needing folders.
You can break down complex documents into smaller pieces, organize them like an outline, and let readers (or yourself) dive deeper when needed. It’s great for things like travel plans, reading notes, or even resumes.
🖥️ Why I Built It
I love Markdown — but always wanted an editor that felt just right. I prefer the side-by-side layout (text on the left, preview on the right), and things like auto list continuation, simple image insertion, and two-space indentation really matter to me.
Pinetree isn't perfect yet, but it's getting closer to the Markdown editor I always wished existed — now with a flexible hierarchy on top.
🙏 I Need Your Input!
Because it’s in beta, I’ve set some intentional limits (like depth and character count) to keep things simple. But are those limits helpful? Too strict? Your feedback here or in our Discord would mean a lot — and we’re even considering lifetime free access for active contributors.
Thanks for reading, and I hope you give Pinetree a try!
➡️ Official Website : https://pine-tree.site/
➡️ Try Pinetree(Playground) : https://pine-tree.site/play
➡️ Submit Feedback : https://pine-tree.site/feedback
