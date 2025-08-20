Launching today
Pinery

Pinery

Markdown Editor for Books

The all-in-one solution for writing, designing, and self-publishing books with Markdown.
Heberti Almeida
Maker
In the past I've spent years working at a major publisher in Brazil, I saw how archaic the process was for publishing an eBook.

As a solo developer, I've spent years meticulously crafting Pinery with a single mission: to create the most streamlined self-publishing tool for indie authors on the Mac.

Pinery features:

  • Write in Markdown with built-in AI

  • Live preview your document

  • Customize the design and preview on an eReader

  • Export to ePub 3, PDF, and HTML (static website)

