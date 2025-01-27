Perspective AI
Perspective is the most powerful AI research platform for product, marketing, research, and CX teams. It’s like having your own PhD researcher on demand. From a single prompt, it plans your study, runs smarter-than-human interviews, and delivers research-backed specs, journey maps, and insight reports in minutes. No recruiting. No analysts. No delay. 10x faster at 1/10th the cost.
I’m Guy, founder of Perspective AI.
Today we’re launching Voice Agents - think the world’s best interviewer on your team.
Not chatbots. Not surveys.
Real voice conversations that build rapport, listen with compassion, and ask nuanced follow-ups until they get to the truth. People speak naturally; in their own words, in their preferred language - and you hear tone, pauses, and hesitation, then get a clear brief and shareable audio clips your team can act on.
Most research feels like homework. This feels like being interviewed by your favorite podcast host.
Ask me anything. If you try it, tell me how it feels.
