Launching today
PersonaRoll
Automatically go viral just by being you
53 followers
Automatically go viral just by being you
53 followers
Upload your photos, let AI match them with trending topics, then watch as your personas create authentic content in their unique voices - all powered by real knowledge from your feeds and sources.
Hi Product Hunt 👋🏻
I’m Alan, maker of Personaroll — the social‑media AI writer that turns your camera roll into scroll‑stopping posts in the voices you choose.
What is it?
Create a persona (influencer, musician etc), give persona a camera roll, and get publish‑ready captions and angles that match what’s trending—so every image becomes a story in the voice of the human persona you created.
Why now?
Feeds move fast and “AI‑sounding” copy blends in. Meanwhile, the best moments stay buried in your camera roll. Personaroll flips that: start from something real (your photo), add a persona, and ride today’s conversation—while keeping that persona’s voice consistent.
What’s included (today):
- Persona builder — define tone, point‑of‑view, and guardrails for multiple voices.
- Trend‑aware ideation — we map each photo to timely hooks & angles.
- One‑click drafts — tight hooks, captions, and persona‑specific variations.
- Auto‑posting (optional) — once you’re satisfied with your AI agent, it can schedule & post to X; you keep final say.
Who it’s for
Solo creators, founders, and lean teams who want consistent, on‑brand posts—minus the burnout.
TL;DR
Persona ➜ camera roll ➜ trend‑aligned post — ready in minutes.
Would love to hear what you think or what you’d like to see next!
— Alan, founder @ Personaroll
Agnes AI
Turning random pics from my camera roll into viral posts in any voice? That’s actual genius, ngl. Been wanting something like this forever, Alan!
Will it be somehow "connectible" with social media?