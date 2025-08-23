Launching today
PerformaMeter

Upload a photo and get your Performity™ rated

Upload a photo and let our AI model rate the performative vibes. From labubus and matcha to "I hate period cramps 🥀💔".
Funny GamesArtificial IntelligenceFemTech
TIL, there's an AI to detect San Francisco's performative males, defined as:

A performative male is “a man that dresses for the female gaze, projecting feminine energy to get women,” said attendees AJ and Mayliah. “They’re probably from L.A., because they ran through all the women there.”

A “performative male” is not performing masculinity but, rather, performing femininity to manipulate women into thinking they aren’t like other guys. They drink matcha or are a coffee snob, they collect analog media like vinyl, CDs or cassettes and they wear thrifted cardigans.

You can find them at your local small coffee shop, virtue signaling with their choice of feminist literature: Is that Jane Austen or Jane Eyre? They are hyper-trendy and yet don’t claim their eight-plus hour screentime — and they’ve become the internet’s newest punching bag.

And now there's AI to detect performative males (PerformaMeter), and a song about them.

Nika

For the very first time, I am "chill". (Tho I think that I am the opposite) :D

