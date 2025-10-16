Launching today
Peek-a-Doodle for iOS & iPadOS
Send doodles that pop up on your friends’ home screen
17 followers
Send doodles that pop up on your friends’ home screen
17 followers
Draw it. Send it. Watch them smile. 💫 Peek-A-Doodle turns your doodles into Home Screen surprises for friends, couples and long-distance love. ❤️
Brainfish — 📖 AI that can explain your product to anyone.
📖 AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted
Billie, the smart invoice assistant
AI Puppy for web
I’ve been using it daily - such a fun app! Might be fun to expand to an Apple TV at one point?