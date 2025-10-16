Launching today
Peek-a-Doodle for iOS & iPadOS

Send doodles that pop up on your friends’ home screen

Draw it. Send it. Watch them smile. 💫 Peek-A-Doodle turns your doodles into Home Screen surprises for friends, couples and long-distance love. ❤️
iOSCouplesDrawing
Frederik Jacques
Maker
👋 Hey everyone! I'm Frederik, and I made Peek-a-Doodle because texting “miss you” started to feel so boring. With Peek-a-Doodle, you can send doodles that appear right on your friends’ Home Screen, a tiny surprise that instantly brightens their day when they unlock their phone. We built it for our own long-distance friendships and it quickly became a daily ritual. We’d love to hear what kind of doodle you’d send first, romantic, funny, chaotic? (Bonus points for screenshots 👀) Thanks for checking it out, and let me know what you think 💛 Frederik
Sabatino Masala

I’ve been using it daily - such a fun app! Might be fun to expand to an Apple TV at one point?

