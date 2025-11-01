Launching today
Parrot

Parrot

Tiktok for learning spanish

20 followers

Visit website
Learn Spanish 2.7x faster with Parrot the TikTok-style language app using research-backed, video-based learning. Trusted by thousands. Try it free.
Parrot gallery image
Parrot gallery image
Parrot gallery image
Parrot gallery image
Parrot gallery image
Parrot gallery image
Parrot gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
EducationLanguages
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Arjav Parikh
Hunter
📌
Parrot is a very interesting way you learn to speak Spanish. I am sure they will be expanding in other languages too very soon. 1. Parrot builds a custom learning plan for a user. 2. Parrot provides interactive transcripts. 3. It can save & review words in a user's personal dictionary. 4. It has a comunity approach where you can join their free WhatsApp community.
Zudiay

Hi. Do you plan on including other languages as well, or just spanish for now?

Sanskar Yadav

Congrats on the launch! This looks like an innovative way to learn. Wishing you all the best!

AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Build voice AI apps with a single API
Promoted