Launching today
Parrot
Tiktok for learning spanish
20 followers
Tiktok for learning spanish
20 followers
Learn Spanish 2.7x faster with Parrot the TikTok-style language app using research-backed, video-based learning. Trusted by thousands. Try it free.
AssemblyAI — Build voice AI apps with a single API
Build voice AI apps with a single API
Promoted
The Map of Human Ideas
Hi. Do you plan on including other languages as well, or just spanish for now?
Congrats on the launch! This looks like an innovative way to learn. Wishing you all the best!