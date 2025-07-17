18 followers
Palmier is a powerful autonomous AI software engineering assistant that works asynchronously across tasks: write features, fix bugs, review PRs, triage issues, and more, integrated into your stack with full codebase context.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!I’m Marcos, co-founder of Palmier (YC S24). I’ve been obsessed with AI coding tools since they came out, but always felt like they fall short of real automation. I still have to prompt them, guide them, and stay fully in the loop.I kept thinking: why can’t we define “when X happens, do Y”… and let agents actually do the work? I believe AI should take work off our plates, not add more to it.💡So we built Palmier: an autonomous AI assistant for software engineering.Triggered by GitHub events or in Slack, and integrated into your stack via MCPs, Palmier agents write code, fix bugs, review PRs, triage issues, and more - asynchronously, in flow, with full codebase context.Common use cases:📌 PR opened → update docs + PR review🧪 CI fails → debug + open a fix PR🐛 Issue created → triage + assign + start context gathering or draft💬 Call agents from Slack → get merge-ready PRs without leaving chatGet back hours of dev time a week and ship faster and more confidently.🛠️ We’re still early and shipping fast. We’d love your feedback, ideas, or brutal honesty!(And if you’re leading a fast-moving team or just want to ship more - let’s chat!)Thanks!Marcos
Tough Tongue AI
I love the concept of GitHub-triggered agents handling everything from CI fails to doc updates
BestPage.ai
Ngl, having an AI actually review PRs and fix bugs *with* codebase context is wild—finally someone gets how chaotic real dev life is. Super hyped to try this!
