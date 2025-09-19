Launching today
Ordinary
Simple page maker to refresh the ordinary
Website building anxiety ends here. Ordinary is the free site maker that’s fast, simple & ridiculously good-looking.
Free
Ordinary
Hi everyone 👋
For the past year I’ve been building Ordinary because I was tired of website builders that felt heavy, complicated or just… boring. I wanted something anyone could use in seconds with no stress, no setup and still end up with a page that looks really good.
What’s new here?
• Free forever: one-page websites at zero cost.
• Absurdly simple: Name + what you do → done.
• Unexpectedly gorgeous: the sites actually look designed
• Playful: share and remix site themes with just a 6-character code.
I’m most happy of how easy it feels - you don’t have to “learn” Ordinary. You just type, and it’s there.
I’d love for you to try it, create a page and share your thoughts. Every bit of feedback means a lot 🙏
→ ordinary.page