OptySleep

Sleep smarter: AI driven sleep insights based on your habits

OptySleep helps you discover what truly improves your rest. Run simple daily sleep trials, track habits and sleep quality, and get AI-powered insights from 8,000+ sleepers like you. No wearables, just science-backed guidance in minutes a day.
Health & Fitness
Andrew Munoz
OptySleep was created because most sleep apps overcomplicate things, and most people don’t know which daily habits actually impact their sleep. We built it to make improving sleep simple: track one to three habits during the day and rate your sleep in the morning. Opty then learns what works for you and gives clear, personalized guidance with no wearables, no stress, just real insight you can use tonight.
Sanskar Yadav

Love seeing this launch today wishing you all the success you deserve

Nuseir Yassin

I was expecting it would come along with the wearables, but it says no wearables needed. Sounds refreshing! :)

