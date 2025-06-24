Optibot
Launching today
Agentic security-first code review w/ clear cues & no noise
31 followers
Meet Optibot, the AI agent that thinks, reviews, and maintains your codebase. It lives in GitHub, reviews PRs with judgment, fixes CI issues and keeps your code clean long after it's merged. Built by Optimal AI.
Optibot
Hey PH community! @chrismessina ty for the hunt!
Long-time lurkers, 3rd time makers :) @syedahmedz and I are YC alums and we're so excited to introduce you today to Optibot, your repo's code review agent. We're the former creators of Tara AI and have spent over a decade working with thousands of engineering teams.
With vibe coding, we realized that code maintenance and security would only get harder for engineering teams. After trying every code review agent and tool out there, we were surprised by how much noise they added and how it felt like they didn't have code context or reasoning.
And so, Optimal AI was born, with a mission to help maintain codebases securely. We released our first agent, Optibot, in private beta to 2,900 engineers at fortune 500 companies and startups. Today, we're excited to introduce you to Optibot's public beta after (much!) testing. We spent 8 months nailing reasoning and giving it the ability to think before responding, since the hardest problem with having truly capable agents, is context and judgment. In the video, we share how we battle tested Copilot reviews vs Optibot, and {spoiler alert} how it found 4 issues and a breaking error vs Copilot finding 2 issues in a PR.
Here's how it works:
-> Install on Github
And that's it. Once added to your repos, Optibot spends time understanding your codebase. You can speak to it directly in Github comments and ask it questions. It will summarize your PRs and review them. It's already SOC 2 verified and in use at public companies today (ty to our customers!).
PH community, we're going to be live all hours of today on rounds of coffee! Pls ask us any questions your heart fancies, and we'll respond. Oh and we're also announcing our $2.25M pre-seed raise today to help serve our customers and continue to build more agents with context.
May the bots live on to serve us (and not the other way round).
- Iba and Syed
Adjust Page Brightness - Smart Control
this is called gold mate! keep it up!
Optibot
Hi folks,
I'm Syed, Co-founder and CTO at Optimal, where I lead our Product, Design, and Engineering (PDE) team.
My team and I are excited to introduce Optibot. Its creation was driven by direct feedback from customers struggling with noisy AI code reviews. After initial explorations early this year, we determined that a truly effective solution for large codebases needed to be context-aware and capable of learning. To do this effectively, we spent time analyzing how AI-generated code impacts critical metrics like code churn, repository size change rate, technical debt, overall quality, and attack surface area. This data was essential for strengthening Optibot's responses and ensuring its accuracy.
With that in mind, we built Optibot from the ground up as a fully agentic system with four key goals:
Deep GitHub Integration: The only agent on Github that monitors code, github workflows and dependencies.
Embedded Security: To proactively secure your code by incorporating OWASP and other best practices into every review.
Increased Human Engagement: To facilitate clearer communication between code authors via a comments within GitHub.
Consistent Best Practices: To thoughtfully analyze and enforce your team's coding guidelines across different languages and frameworks.
Effortless reviews, security, and CI are just the start. Stay tuned as we continue to push the boundaries of what an AI collaborator can do.