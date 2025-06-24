Subscribe
Sign in

Optibot

Launching today

Agentic security-first code review w/ clear cues & no noise

31 followers

Visit website
AI Coding Assistants

Meet Optibot, the AI agent that thinks, reviews, and maintains your codebase. It lives in GitHub, reviews PRs with judgment, fixes CI issues and keeps your code clean long after it's merged. Built by Optimal AI.

© 2025 Product Hunt