Turn your voice into formatted text. It's open source and runs 100% locally. 3-5x faster than typing, and especially helpful when prompting LLMs, writing emails and sending texts. Pick your preferred model, and even edit the system prompt. Take full control.
Bex
I honestly couldn’t justify paying for another ai tool subscription, so I built this one myself.
OpenWispr, is an open source speech-to-text tool that runs 100% locally and helps you write 3-5x faster than typing.
It's especially helpful for prompting in ChatGPT, Claude and/or Cursor but really I use it for everything. I have found that LLMs are able to match your tone more closely when you speak to them, rather than when you type (as it forces you to articulate yourself more and you edit out your natural tone).
It's completely free if you clone the repo and run it yourself, otherwise for a small contribution you get access to automatic updates as they roll out.
Try it out and let me know what you think! DM me if you need help setting it up :)
BestPage.ai
Wow, running everything locally without sending my voice data anywhere? That’s huge—I’m always sketchy about cloud stuff. Love that you let us edit the system prompt too!
Bex
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai appreciate it! Let me know if you neee any help setting it up :)