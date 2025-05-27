Subscribe
OpenMemory MCP

OpenMemory MCP

Launching today

Memory for your AI Tools

0 reviews

87 followers

AI Infrastructure Tools

OpenMemory MCP is a private memory service for MCP compatible AI tools like Cursor, Claude Desktop, and Windsurf. It lets tools store, retrieve, and share context between sessions, either locally on your machine or through a secure, hosted cloud version

