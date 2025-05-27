OpenMemory MCP
Launching today
OpenMemory MCP is a private memory service for MCP compatible AI tools like Cursor, Claude Desktop, and Windsurf. It lets tools store, retrieve, and share context between sessions, either locally on your machine or through a secure, hosted cloud version
Hey Product Hunt,
I'm Taranjeet from Mem0, and today we’re thrilled to launch OpenMemory MCP, a private & persistent memory layer for all your AI tools.
Here’s the problem: even the best AI agents today still have amnesia. You plan your week in Claude, complete tasks in Cursor, and write notes in Windsurf but none of them remember anything between sessions. The context vanishes. Every tool operates in a silo.
So we built OpenMemory MCP, a shared memory infrastructure that works across all MCP-compatible tools and gives them long-term memory.
Why this matters:
- You keep control. Your data stays private on your machine or securely in our cloud.
- You stop repeating yourself. Tools can share and retain context.
- You get visibility. There’s a unified dashboard to view and manage memory.
Setup is quick and easy, just a few minutes to get running locally with Docker
We’d love for you to try it out, especially if you’re building or using tools like Cursor, Claude Desktop, or your own agents. Curious how it fits your workflow or if there’s more we should support, feedback super welcome 🙌
Thanks for checking it out!
Website - https://openmemory.dev/
Github - https://github.com/mem0ai/mem0/tree/main/openmemory
Blog - https://mem0.ai/blog/introducing-openmemory-mcp/
This is a real problem that everyone who builds ai tools faces, nice idea to cut across apps and solve the memory problem.
If I understand this right this exposes RAG via MCP?
he ability to persist and share context securely across AI tools is such a valuable step toward smarter, more seamless workflows. Love the flexibility of local vs. cloud storage too—super thoughtful!