OpenLIT an open source product that helps developers build and manage AI apps in production, effectively helping them improve accuracy. As a self-hosted solution, it enables developers to experiment with LLMs, manage and version prompts, securely manage API keys, and provide safeguards against prompt injection and jailbreak attempts. It also includes built-in OpenTelemetry-native observability and evaluation for the complete GenAI stack (LLMs, vector databases, and GPUs).