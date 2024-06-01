OpenLIT an open source product that helps developers build and manage AI apps in production, effectively helping them improve accuracy. As a self-hosted solution, it enables developers to experiment with LLMs, manage and version prompts, securely manage API keys, and provide safeguards against prompt injection and jailbreak attempts. It also includes built-in OpenTelemetry-native observability and evaluation for the complete GenAI stack (LLMs, vector databases, and GPUs).
Customizable self-hosted dashboards for LLM observability
Custom Dashboards in OpenLIT
OpenLIT adds a drag-and-drop Dashboard Builder for full-control LLM observability. Self-hosted & OpenTelemetry-native, works with any SDK. Monitor cost & accuracy in custom, vendor-neutral views—dashboards fully import/export as JSON.
