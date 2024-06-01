OpenLIT provides zero-code observability for AI agents and LLM apps. Monitor your full stack, from LLMs and VectorDBs to GPUs, without changing any code. See exactly what your AI agents are doing at every step. Catch problems before they reach users, improve response quality over time, and optimize costs as you scale. Ship reliable AI faster with complete visibility and control. It's OpenTelemetry native, open source, self-hostable, and works with 50+ providers.