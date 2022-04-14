Opal For Schools

A simple, student-friendly phone policy powered by our app.

Welcome Opal For Schools! A simple, student-friendly phone policy powered by Opal’s market-leading screen time app. No hardware. No delays. Students keep their phones, and they actually like it. How it works: For Students: During school hours, Opal blocks distracting apps while allowing essential communication (calls, texts). After school, restrictions lift. For Educators: A real-time dashboard shows compliance and progress, giving schools the tools to guide their students and follow up.
We're proud to announce Opal For Schools is live at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, creating a focused, distraction-free learning environment for all.
With Opal, Students focus on learning while building digital habits that last a lifetime. We’ve already seen this work at scale: 70% of our millions of users are students. No one forces them to use Opal, they choose it because it works. That’s why we know schools can partner with students, rather than fight against them, to create healthier digital cultures. We're thrilled to announce Opal For Schools is live at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, creating a focused, distraction-free learning environment for all. There’s growing momentum around banning phones in schools. But bans are hard to enforce, and often backfire. What if there were a smarter way? With Opal for Schools, we’ve built exactly that: a simple, student-friendly phone policy powered by Opal’s market-leading screen time app. No hardware. No delays. Students keep their phones, and they actually like it. Let's go!
