Opal - Screen Time Control
Hey PH community,
Opal was created to help people (like me) break free from screen addiction and focus on what matters. Over the past few years, our iOS community has saved +200 million hours of screen time.
One of the question the team heard the most was “When is Opal coming to Android?”
Today, I’m thrilled to finally say: it’s here. We took our time to make sure the Android experience is as seamless and effective as on iOS.
Thank you to everyone who has been patiently waiting and cheering us on.
We're excited to welcome Android users to the Opal community, and we can’t wait to hear your feedback.
The website would deserve Play Store and App Store button for downloading. 😌 (I usually found it like more direct CTA) :) Anyway, love the concept of digital detoxing and website :)