Generate powerful tools and dashboards connected to your data in minutes. Just ask, and Olive will create and deploy your tool in a private, hosted environment that you can share with your team.
Hey Product Hunt! We’re super excited for you to try Olive. You can go in & spin up some tools today. If there’s ANY feedback you have, please feel free to message me on X (@shreygups) or drop a comment.
At our past startup, Bardia and I scoured the internet for our ideal internal tool builder and had trouble finding one for our team. They came with steep learning curves, poor UX, or just took too long to setup.
Internal tools can unblock and enrich so many flows for every product team. You can get the deepest level of observability into how your users interact with your product, alongside use it to support better sales messaging and power great customer success teams.
Olive is the fastest way to ship internal tools, built for faced paced teams like yours :)
Really impressed by how fast Olive lets you spin up admin dashboards—no more wasting hours on setup. Excited to see how the LLM integrations will make it even more powerful!
@joey_zhu1 Thanks Joey. Glad you like it :)